Ravens finally take a wide receiver, land Texas star Devin Duvernay in third round

The Ravens took Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay with the No. 92 overall pick in the NFL draft Friday night, waiting until the third round to add another speedster to their receiving corps.
Duvernay had a breakout senior season for the Longhorns, catching 106 passes for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns. He was one of the nation’s most prolific slot receivers, finishing second in slot catches and slot yards, according to Pro Football Focus, though a good number of them were screen passes.
The 5-foot-11, 210-pound Duvernay has two traits the Ravens covet in their receivers: sure-handedness and speed. He has the lowest dropped-pass rate of any Power Five conference wide receiver since 2018, according to PFF, and he posted a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine.
If Duvernay can shore up his route-running ability, he should contribute immediately to a wide receiver group headlined by Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Willie Snead IV. The Ravens are also hoping for offseason leaps by Miles Boykin and Jaleel Scott.