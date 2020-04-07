Eric DeCosta hopes this Ravens draft won’t be too different, but the coronavirus has already warped it

“How do we value those unknowns, and what impact do those unknowns have on the process?” DeCosta said. "That takes time. That’s not easy for some of us who like to have as much information as possible. It brings me back to what it was like in 1996-97, really, before the internet, before we had all this information, how we went about our jobs before we had the chance to bring in 30 players to Baltimore predraft and spend time with those guys. How did we accomplish our goals?