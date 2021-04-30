Ravens start draft with patience and a plan, leave first round with a ‘significant’ tandem

His encore was more challenging. Bateman contracted the coronavirus in June and lost 10 pounds. Playing at 190 pounds and lining up more in the slot, he led the Golden Gophers last year with 36 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns in five games before opting out for the remainder of the season. Bateman’s yards per catch fell from 20.3 to 13.1, and he had three dropped passes in 2020, according to SIS, after five drops in 13 games the year before.