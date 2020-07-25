Baltimore County police: Ravens lineman’s girlfriend arrested and accused of allegedly assaulting him

The girlfriend of Ravens linebacker D. J. Fluker has been arrested and charged with allegedly assaulting him, bloodying his nose during an argument and is now under a restraining order not to have contact with him, according to Baltimore County police.
Kimberly D. Davis, 29, who has a child with Fluker, is scheduled for trial Nov. 25 on a charge of second-degree assault, a misdemeanor. The incident was first reported by WBFF Fox 45.
Davis is also charged with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property valued at less that $1,000, also a misdemeanor, for an incident June 29, online court documents show.
Fluker is new to the team and expected to report to training camp on Tuesday. He is considered the front-runner to replace retired star Marshal Yanda at right guard this season. Fluker signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Ravens in May, just two weeks after the Seattle Seahawks released him in a cost-cutting move.
The Ravens said in a statement that the team has been “in regular communication with D.J. regarding this matter and will continue to monitor the situation.”
Baltimore County Police were called to the couple’s Reisterstown home the evening of July 13, where Fluker said Davis punched him on the nose during an argument “over events on social media,” according to the report. Fluker, called Danny in the report, said this was not the first time she had assaulted him, according to the officer’s report. They have lived together for three years, the report said.
Under “immediate statements made by the victim,” the officer quoted Fluker as saying, “I’m just pissed off.”
The report said Davis asked, “Why are the cops here?”
The officer said he “observed dried blood coming from” Fluker’s nose, but did not photograph him. A close friend of the couple had observed Davis striking the player during “a heated argument,” the report said. That person’s name is redacted in the report.
The report says their child, whose age was not given, was in the home at the time.
Davis told the officer she poked Fluker in the nose after being called a bad mother by someone whose name is redacted, according to the report. She said she did not intend to harm him, but her fingernails might have drawn blood, the report said.
Online court records show Davis was taken into custody the following day and waived the right to an attorney at her initial appearance. She was released on her own recognizance July 15.
Records also show Davis was ordered to vacate the couple’s home and not have contact with Fluker.
Sgt. Vickie Warehime, the police department’s public affairs director, said that as is standard in all domestic violence cases, an officer and a counselor made another visit to the home with information for Fluker on services that are available to alleged victims of abuse.
Warehime said that while men can also be victims of domestic violence, in such cases police often find the two parties had battered each other.
“In this instance, the victim did not strike back,” Warehime said.
The domestic violence incident is the second involving a Ravens player this offseason. In April, Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas III was allegedly held at gunpoint by his wife, Nina, after she found him in bed with another woman in Austin, Texas. Nina Thomas was charged with first-degree felony burglary of a residence with intent to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Latest Baltimore Ravens
Online court records show that Nina Thomas was charged with second-degree assault and held without bond on July 14.