Ravens favored by a touchdown in season opener vs. Miami Dolphins

Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi is tackled by Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) and free safety Lardarius Webb (21) in their 2016 matchup. (Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

The Ravens are 6½-point road favorites over the Miami Dolphins ahead of their season opener Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.

The spread opened with the Ravens favored by three to four points but has widened since the weekend, when the Dolphins traded starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills.

The Ravens were also comfortable favorites in Week 1 last year. They blitzed the Buffalo Bills at home, 47-3, easily covering the 7½-point spread.

The Ravens lead the all-time series against the Dolphins and have won seven of the past eight matchups. In 2016 and 2017, their two meetings, they beat Miami at home by a combined 78-6. The Dolphins’ lone win against John Harbaugh came in 2015, a 15-13 home victory over a Joe Flacco-less Ravens team.

The over-under for the game is 37½ points, by far the lowest of any Week 1 game.

