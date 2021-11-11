Ravens vs. Dolphins staff picks: Who will win Thursday night’s Week 10 game in Miami?

Ravens 35, Dolphins 10: This one just screams blowout for the Ravens, who are simply better than the Dolphins in every phase of the game — by a lot. It won’t matter who plays quarterback for Miami; neither Tua Tagovailoa nor Jacoby Brissett will be up to the task to lead what would be a stunning upset. Don’t look now, but Baltimore is getting healthier and — at least last week — figured out how to run the ball with its aging but hungry running backs. But the key in this one will be the Ravens’ defense, which, against a team that lacks explosive playmakers, matches up quite well. Did I mention it’s a homecoming for Lamar Jackson? This one might be over by halftime.