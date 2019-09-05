Scouting report for Sunday’s Ravens-Dolphins game

RAVENS PASS DEFENSE: The Ravens held opponents to 5.4 yards per pass attempt last season with one of the deepest defensive backfields in the NFL. With free-agent acquisition Earl Thomas III in for Eric Weddle at free safety and 2017 No. 1 pick Marlon Humphrey playing like a rising All-Pro candidate, they’re perhaps even more talented on the back end. But they face significant questions about their pass rush after outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Terrell Suggs departed in free agency. Fourth-year outside linebacker Matthew Judon has produced 15 sacks over the past two seasons. But behind him, the Ravens will rely on veteran Pernell McPhee, who went sackless in 13 games last season, and third-year outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and Tim Williams, both of whom disappointed in 2018.