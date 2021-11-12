WATCH: Dolphins offensive lineman soars into end zone on botched screen pass vs. Ravens

With 13:11 on the clock in the third quarter and the Dolphins facing a third-and-6 at the Ravens’ 6-yard line, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tossed a screen pass while backpedaling from pressure to his running back. But the ball ended up in the hands of offensive lineman Robert Hunt, who sprinted towards the end zone, took on two defenders and extended the ball across the goal line while twisting his body around.