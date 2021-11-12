WATCH: Dolphins offensive lineman soars into end zone on botched screen pass vs. Ravens

In the midst of the mess that was the Ravens’ Thursday night matchup against the Miami Dolphins, one play might have summarized a bizarre, low-scoring evening.
With 13:11 on the clock in the third quarter and the Dolphins facing a third-and-6 at the Ravens’ 6-yard line, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tossed a screen pass while backpedaling from pressure to his running back. But the ball ended up in the hands of offensive lineman Robert Hunt, who sprinted towards the end zone, took on two defenders and extended the ball across the goal line while twisting his body around.
The play was called back because of illegal touching since Hunt, the starting right guard, did not report as eligible to receive the pass. Even if it didn’t count, the offensive lineman’s rare reception was celebrated as one of the best plays of the NFL season.
The catch and run was so impressive, even Ravens right tackle Ronnie Stanley enjoyed it.
The play brought back memories of Ravens offensive lineman Tyre Phillips, who recovered a fumble and bulldozed his way for a first down against the Jackonsville Jaguars last season.