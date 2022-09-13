Ravens are field-goal favorites in home opener vs. Dolphins

The Ravens are field-goal favorites over the Miami Dolphins ahead of their home opener Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.

After a comfortable 24-9 win Sunday over the New York Jets, the Ravens opened as 3 1/2-point favorites over the Dolphins. Miami opened its season with a 20-6 home victory over the New England Patriots. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for 270 yards and a touchdown in Mike McDaniel’s head coaching debut, with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combining for 12 catches and 163 receiving yards.

The Ravens will be looking to avenge a surprising loss in Miami Gardens, Florida, last season. They were 8 1/2-point favorites entering their Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins, but quarterback Lamar Jackson and the offense faltered against Miami’s blitz-heavy pressure in a 22-10 loss. After knocking starter Jacoby Brissett out of the game, the Ravens’ defense also struggled to limit big plays against a hobbled Tagovailoa.

The Ravens lead the all-time series 10-7, and before last season’s upset, they’d won three straight meetings against the Dolphins. In their last meeting in Baltimore, in 2017, the Ravens scored two defensive touchdowns in a 40-0 win over Miami.

The over-under for Sunday’s game is 43 1/2 points.