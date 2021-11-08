Ravens are touchdown favorites vs. host Dolphins in ‘Thursday Night Football’ matchup

The Dolphins have been double-digit underdogs twice this season, but if the line holds, the Ravens would be the biggest road favorite to play in Miami this season. They’re 1-2 against the spread on the road this season and 2-1 overall. With quarterback Lamar Jackson starting, the Ravens are 9-0 in short-week games. The Dolphins, meanwhile, are 1-3 against the spread at home this season, with one push.