Ravens TE Mark Andrews confused by overturned catch vs. Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews left Thursday night’s loss to the Miami Dolphins with 63 yards, six catches and one unanswered question: Why wasn’t it seven catches?
Late in the third quarter, with the Ravens trailing Miami 6-3, Andrews appeared to catch a second-down throw from quarterback Lamar Jackson for 14 yards, bobbling the ball and bringing it to his chest as linebacker Elandon Roberts converged on him.
After Dolphins coach Brian Flores challenged the catch, Fox’s telecast played back several angles of the play, none of which seemed to conclusively show Andrews losing control of the ball. But after an extensive review, the call was ultimately overturned.
Jackson was sacked on the next play, and the Dolphins took a 9-3 lead on their next drive.
“I thought I caught that ball,” Jackson said. “I’m not going to lie to you, I thought I got my hands under it. I know it popped up, but I never thought it touched the ground. You know, obviously, I didn’t see the replay. They didn’t play it in the stadium, obviously, because they [probably] thought it was a catch.”
Extra point
- Jackson said he didn’t talk to wide receiver Sammy Watkins about why he pulled up on a seemingly catchable end-zone pass in the first quarter. As Watkins approached the back of the end zone, he appeared to lose sight of either where he was or where the ball was. “If he’s not sitting with the back in the backfield, it would probably be hard to try to track the ball, if I’m just throwing it up trying to make something happen,” Jackson said. “So, nah, I didn’t talk to him about it.”