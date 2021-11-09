RB Latavius Murray, RT Patrick Mekari still sidelined at Ravens practice

Running back Latavius Murray and right tackle Patrick Mekari, both still sidelined by ankle injuries, were not present for the open portion of the Ravens’ walk-through Tuesday.
Murray has sat out the Ravens’ past two games, while Mekari was hurt in Week 7 and did not play in their win Sunday over the Minnesota Vikings. The Ravens have a short week of practice before Thursday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.
Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh) and tight end Nick Boyle (knee) could return to action this week. Both were estimated to be limited in Monday’s walk-through, but Watkins was close to playing Sunday, and Harbaugh said Monday that he thinks Boyle will be ready for Thursday’s game.
Defensive end Derek Wolfe was again not present for practice. His 21-day window to return from injured reserve will end next week, at which point the Ravens must move him to the 53-man roster or place him on season-ending IR.