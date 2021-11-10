Ravens WR Sammy Watkins, TE Nick Boyle questionable vs. Dolphins; Miami’s QB situation uncertain

After a month on the sideline, Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins is on track to make his return to action Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins.
Watkins was estimated to be a full participant in Wednesday’s walk-through, a step forward in his recovery after he missed Sunday’s win over the Minnesota Vikings with a lingering thigh injury. Watkins, who returned to practice Thursday, hasn’t played since Week 5 and is considered questionable for “Thursday Night Football.”
If he’s activated, the Ravens would have their top three wide receivers available for the first time all season. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown has started every game this year, and rookie Rashod Bateman returned from groin surgery to play in the past three.
Tight end Nick Boyle’s availability is less certain. He was estimated to be limited in all three walk-throughs this week and is also questionable. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that he expected Boyle (knee) to be ready for Thursday’s game, but the Ravens could delay his season debut until their Nov. 21 game against the Chicago Bears.
Defensive tackle Brandon Williams, who was limited Monday and Tuesday and did not participate Wednesday, is also questionable. He missed Sunday’s win over Minnesota with a shoulder injury.
Running back Latavius Murray and right tackle Patrick Mekari are expected to miss their third and second straight game, respectively, with ankle injuries. Both were listed as doubtful after sitting out this week of practice.
Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (finger) is considered questionable. He was limited in practice all week after missing Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, which Jacoby Brissett started. Miami coach Brian Flores told local reporters Tuesday that while Tagovailoa was “making some progress,” he was “still somewhat limited.”
“We’re just going to take it day-to-day and see how he is today, tomorrow, and probably take it right up to the day of the game,” Flores said.
Starting center Greg Mancz, a former Raven, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with an ankle injury, and reserve defensive back Elijah Campbell (toe) is considered questionable.
Week 10
RAVENS@DOLPHINS
Thursday, 8:20 p.m.
TV: Chs. 45, 5; NFL Network Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 7 1/2