Ravens rookie QB Trace McSorley, G Ben Powers inactive for season opener vs. Dolphins

With backup quarterback Robert Griffin III recovered from a fractured right hand, rookie Trace McSorley is inactive for the Ravens’ season opener against the Miami Dolphins.
Wide receiver Jaleel Scott, offensive tackle Greg Senat, rookie guard Ben Powers, rookie defensive tackle Daylon Mack, rookie inside linebacker Otaro Alaka and rookie outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson also did not make the team’s 46-man game-day roster.
Because the Ravens need depth at other positions, McSorley could be inactive for at least the early part of the season. The sixth-round pick is a potential special teams weapon, but he earned most of his repetitions in the preseason at quarterback while Griffin recovered from a training camp injury.
With Scott inactive, the Ravens will rely on free-agent signing Seth Roberts, who missed the final three games of the preseason with an undisclosed injury. He impressed early in training camp and will be one of five receivers available Sunday, including rookies Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Miles Boykin.
The Ravens will have just seven offensive linemen, three inside linebackers and three full-time defensive tackles available. Patrick Ricard will likely see time along the defensive line along with snaps at fullback.
The Dolphins will be missing starting guard Shaq Calhoun. Also inactive are running backs Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird, offensive linemen Chris Reed and Isaiah Prince (Maryland), linebacker Trent Harris and cornerback Ken Webster.