For Ravens defense, the road back to No. 1 ranking will start vs. a journeyman: Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

"Well, he’s always played well against us, I think, if you go back and look at it. So we have nothing but respect for Ryan Fitzpatrick,” coach John Harbaugh said at a Monday news conference, the team’s first since roster cuts. “I mean, he’s been good. He’s proven. He’s had a lot of big games. He opened up the season last year with a couple of 400-yard passing games. He’s a little bit of a swashbuckler, I would say. He’s not afraid to throw it in there and run around, and he tries to make plays.”