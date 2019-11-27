The Ravens are signing center Jake Brendel, according to an NFL Network report, adding depth to the team’s interior offensive line after center Matt Skura’s season-ending knee injury.
Brendel, 27, spent training camp with the Denver Broncos. He signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2016 as an undrafted free agent and started three games for the Miami Dolphins in the 2018 season.
A three-year captain at UCLA, Brendel made a school-record 52 starts at center.
Undrafted rookie Patrick Mekari filled in for Skura after he was carted off in the first quarter of Monday night’s 45-6 win over the Los Angeles Rams and is expected to make his first NFL start Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.