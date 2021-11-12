Ravens offense sputters, defense folds late in stunning 22-10 loss to Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. — As Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson stood at the line of scrimmage late Thursday night, he seemed to have accepted his fate.
The Ravens were down two scores late in the fourth quarter, and they had just passed for a first down, and they needed to move fast against the Miami Dolphins. And yet there seemed to be little urgency. Jackson would keep fighting, keep hoping, but almost nothing had gone his way. There wasn’t enough time on the clock at Hard Rock Stadium to save the worst game of his team’s season.
The Ravens’ 22-10 loss to the woebegone Dolphins was a stunning setback for a team with aspirations for the AFC’s top seed, for a quarterback in the running for NFL Most Valuable Player honors, for a team that must steel itself for a brutal second-half schedule. The offense was wasteful. The defense was leaky. There was little redeemable about the night.
In a South Florida homecoming, Jackson finished 26-for-43 for 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He was outplayed by an improvised Dolphins quarterback pairing: starter Jacoby Brissett (11-for-23 for 156 yards) and emergency backup Tua Tagovailoa (8-for-13 for 158 yards).
The Ravens finished with a season-low 304 yards of total offense and allowed 350. They went 2-for-14 on third down. They committed two turnovers. They looked not like a Super Bowl contender but a team in a rebuild. In other words, they looked like the Dolphins (3-7).
With the loss, the Ravens dropped to 6-3 and saw their AFC North lead cut to half a game ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3).. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, both 5-4, are a game behind.
They will have a week and a half to regroup and recover. They could get back tight end Nick Boyle and defensive tackle Brandon Williams for their Week 11 trip to face the Chicago Bears, and maybe some more help from their injured ranks.
It was an ugly game, even for a “Thursday Night Football” broadcast, but also a close one. Tight end Mark Andrews’ 5-yard catch with just over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter capped a defensive-penalty-powered touchdown drive. The Ravens’ first trip into the end zone all night drew them to within 15-10.
But the Ravens just couldn’t get out of their own way. Facing second-and-long on the ensuing drive, the Dolphins sent wide receiver Albert Wilson in motion on an apparent run-pass-option play. As he turned upfield near the left sideline, none of the Ravens bothered to keep track of him, their attention focused on the run fake.
Tagovailoa found him wide open for a 64-yard catch-and-run down to the Ravens’ 11-yard line. It marked the second time the Ravens had allowed a 50-plus-yard reception — and it just so happened to be against separate passers.
The Ravens’ offense, meanwhile, was an eyesore for much of the night. They didn’t convert a third-down opportunity until seven minutes into the third quarter. Through the first three quarters, they didn’t get past Miami’s 30-yard line. At one point, excluding an end-of-the-first-half kneel-down, they punted seven times in a row. After Jackson was sacked to end the Ravens’ final drive of the third quarter, his fourth takedown of the night, he spiked the ball from the seat of his pants.
Even when Jackson did find receivers, success wasn’t guaranteed. On a third-and-10 early in the fourth quarter, with the Ravens now facing a 9-3 deficit, Jackson connected with wide receiver Sammy Watkins, breaking over the middle for a potential first-down completion. But cornerback Xavien Howard ripped the ball out as Watkins fell forward, gathered the fumble and was off. With a convoy of blockers, he eluded Jackson on his way to a 49-yard scoop-and-score. After a failed 2-point conversion, the Dolphins led 15-3.
Miami was not supposed to make it this tough. The Dolphins entered the game rated 22nd in pass defense efficiency, 18th in run defense efficiency and 25th in overall defensive efficiency, according to Football Outsiders. They had the NFL’s second-worst third-down stop rate.
But Miami owned the line of scrimmage, denying the Ravens’ ground game any daylight. They were aggressive on third down, regularly blitzing defensive backs, from whom Jackson couldn’t run away. They crowded the line of scrimmage, daring Jackson to throw quickly and counting on their defensive backs to make tackles in space.
Miami started the game with Tagovailoa on the sideline, where his fractured middle finger could heal in safety. A sack by Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston early in the third quarter changed those plans. Brissett left the game with a knee injury, and the Dolphins had no other choice but to turn to their 2020 first-round pick.
Tagovailoa’s first throw was a nice-looking first-down completion. His second was aimed far behind a receiver crossing the middle. His third, on third-and-long, fell incomplete. It would be that kind of night: a lot of misfires, but enough completions to keep the Ravens’ lethargic offense from getting another crack at Miami’s defense.
Sometimes Tagovailoa took the simple play. Sometimes he made the hard one. He started one drive by throwing a flea-flicker check-down to running back Myles Gaskin, who’d lateraled the ball pack to him. Two plays later, he found first-round pick Jaylen Waddle in a seam downfield for a 35-yard completion.
Sometimes Tagovailoa settled for being lucky. After inside linebacker Patrick Queen took down Tagovailoa for a blind-side strip-sack, he had a chance to pick up the fumble, maybe even run it back. But before he could get both hands on it, left tackle Liam Eichenberg had covered the ball, leaping from out of nowhere. Three plays later, the Dolphins downed a punt at the Ravens’ 1.
Brissett, who threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in a winning start Sunday over the Houston Texans, wasn’t any more successful than Tagovailoa. He didn’t have wide receivers DeVante Parker or Will Fuller available — both were sidelined with injuries — but he did have the occasional target left unmarked downfield.
Wide receiver Isaiah Ford, whose career-long catch was 28 yards, had a 52-yard catch-and-run in the final minute of a hurry-up drive after the Ravens appeared to botch a coverage assignment on a blitz. Safeties Chuck Clark and Geno Stone did enough to slow Ford and stop him at the Ravens’ 15. Miami kicker Jason Sanders’ 22-yard field goal put the Dolphins up 6-3 at the half. Two years earlier, in their last matchup, they trailed 42-10 after two quarters.
The Ravens’ start on offense was marred by uncharacteristic errors at wide receiver. On their opening drive, Sammy Watkins, playing in his first game since a Week 5 thigh injury, appeared to lose sight of either where he was or where the ball was on a third-and-long throw. He didn’t make a play on Jackson’s pass in the back of the end zone — if he had, he likely would’ve scored.
On their next possession, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was fortunate to have a third-down fumble short of the sticks pounced on by Rashod Bateman. The recovery seemed like it would save the Ravens three points. But one drive after converting a 46-yard field-goal attempt, kicker Justin Tucker missed wide right from 48 yards.
They entered halftime with just those three points, tied for their fewest at half in a regular-season game under Jackson. In Week 5, they’d also managed just a field goal in their first 30 minutes against the Indianapolis Colts. Over the rest of regulation and overtime, they scored 28.
There would be no repeat of that Thursday.