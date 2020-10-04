Source: With Ronnie Stanley hurt, Ravens lineman D.J. Fluker expected to start vs. Washington

Ravens offensive lineman D.J. Fluker is expected to start Sunday against the Washington Football Team, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.
It’s unclear where Fluker would start, but the source said the Ravens do not expect All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley to be available. Stanley missed practice Thursday and Friday with a shoulder injury and was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report.
Fluker replaced Stanley in the second half of the Ravens' season-opening win against the Cleveland Browns after Stanley hurt his ankle. Fluker, who spent most of training camp battling rookie Tyre Phillips for the No. 1 right guard job, allowed one sack in 12 pass-rush snaps against Cleveland’s talented pass rush.
Orlando Brown Jr. has started the Ravens' past 29 games at right tackle and made the Pro Bowl there in his second season. Stanley, meanwhile, has missed just four games since 2017. Fluker last started at left tackle in 2013, his rookie season.
Fluker and the Ravens will face a talented, if somewhat depleted, Washington pass rush Sunday. Top draft pick Chase Young and rotational defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis will miss Sunday’s game with an injury, but the team enters Sunday’s game with the NFL’s second-most sacks.