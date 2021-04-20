Former Ravens offensive lineman D.J. Fluker agrees to deal with Dolphins

Another former Ravens offensive lineman is headed to Miami.
D.J. Fluker, who started eight games at guard and tackle in his lone season with the Ravens, has agreed to a free-agent deal with the Miami Dolphins, he announced Monday. Terms of the contract have not been disclosed.
Fluker, who recently turned 30, will reunite in Miami with former Ravens center Matt Skura, who signed a one-year deal in March.
“Thank you Baltimore,” Fluker wrote on Instagram. “It was a fun ride with great fans and tremendous support. Excited about my new journey.”
Fluker, who was considered the front-runner in training camp last year to take over the right guard spot vacated by Marshal Yanda, opened the season as the Ravens’ swing tackle. He later moved inside, seeing snaps at right guard, before splitting time at right tackle with rookie Tyre Phillips. According to Pro Football Focus, Fluker graded out as a solid run blocker, but he struggled in pass protection.
The Ravens signed Fluker in May after his surprise release by the Seattle Seahawks. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, he lost nearly 50 pounds and transformed his diet as he got in shape for the new season.