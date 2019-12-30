After posting the NFL’s best regular-season record, the Ravens will open the playoffs in prime time.
The AFC’s No. 1 seed will host a divisional-round game at 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 11, a Saturday, the league announced Sunday night. The Ravens (14-2) will face the lowest-seeded AFC team still remaining after next weekend’s wild-card round, meaning the Ravens will avoid an early rematch against the third-seeded and defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.
Both of the AFC’s wild-card-round games are on Saturday. The fourth-seeded Houston Texans will host the fifth-seeded Buffalo Bills at 4:35 p.m., while the Patriots will host the sixth-seeded Tennessee Titans at 8:15 p.m. The second-seeded Kansas City Chiefs will host the highest-seeded winner in the divisional round on Jan. 12.
CBS will broadcast the Ravens’ divisional-round game. Below is the full playoff schedule through the divisional round.
WILD-CARD ROUND
Saturday
4:35 p.m.: Buffalo at Houston (ESPN, with simulcast on ABC)
8:15 p.m.: Tennessee at New England (CBS)
Sunday
1:05 p.m.: Minnesota at New Orleans (FOX)
4:40 p.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia (NBC)
DIVISIONAL ROUND
Jan. 11
4:35 p.m.: Philadelphia/Seattle/Minnesota at San Francisco (NBC)
8:15 p.m.: Houston/Buffalo/Tennessee at Ravens (CBS)
January 12
3:05 p.m.: New England/Houston/Buffalo at Kansas City (CBS)
6:40 p.m.: New Orleans/Philadelphia/Seattle at Green Bay (FOX)