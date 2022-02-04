Ravens president Dick Cass to retire; former Browns, Wizards executive Sashi Brown named successor

Brown, 45, has served as president of Monumental Sports, which includes the Wizards, the Washington Mystics and other entities, since 2019. The Harvard-educated attorney previously served as executive vice president of football operations for the Browns. He was the team’s top football decision maker in 2016 and most of 2017, a span in which the Browns won just one game. He also served as a senior vice president and general counsel for the Jacksonville Jaguars.