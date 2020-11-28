‘Beyond thankful’: Ravens sign wide receiver Dez Bryant to 53-man roster

“We’ll keep building on it and see where it goes,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Bryant’s effort against the Titans. “I thought he made some good plays, especially one towards the end; that was a very valuable play for us, the catch-and-run on the last drive. [He] had a couple of look passes that he caught out there and got a few yards on. So, it’s positive. There are a lot of things he can do better. He and I texted back and forth about those things this morning. So he’s very determined to be the best player that he can be at this stage, and we appreciate that about him.”