Ravens could sign WR Dez Bryant to practice squad, two months after first workout

Dez Bryant could be getting a do-over.
The former All-Pro wide receiver is planning to work out for the Ravens, according to media reports, and if he impresses and passes a physical, he’s expected to join the team’s practice squad.
Bryant, 31, who hasn’t played since 2017, worked out for the Ravens in August, but the team decided not to sign him, partly out of conditioning concerns, a source said. Adding him to the practice squad would give Bryant time to learn the Ravens’ playbook and get in game shape.
The Ravens showed interest in Bryant in 2018, but he turned down a multiyear offer, preferring a more lucrative one-year deal. He ultimately waited until November to sign, joining the New Orleans Saints on a one-year deal worth up to a reported $1.75 million. Shortly after signing, however, Bryant suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury during practice.
Bryant missed all of last season while rehabilitating, and the coronavirus pandemic forced him to wait out the NFL’s lockdown.
“It hasn’t been easy for him, because a lot of teams would hit him up, show interest, and when all this COVID stuff hit, he was ready to go here in the spring and had quite a few talks with some teams,” David Robinson, his personal wide receivers coach, said in August, before Bryant’s initial workout. “They had to hold everybody off from coming in, bringing everybody in.”
Bryant, who set a Cowboys record for career touchdown receptions (73) and posted three straight 1,200-yard seasons from 2012 to 2014, could help a Ravens passing offense that’s second to last in the NFL in yards per game. Robinson said Bryant could “easily” be a No. 3 receiver in Greg Roman’s offense.