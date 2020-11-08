Ravens WR Dez Bryant on playing in first NFL game since 2017: ‘It’s surreal’

“These guys are absolutely amazing. It really doesn’t have anything to do with the physical ability – it’s the people,” Bryant said. "These are great guys. When I got here, they embraced me. It was all love. I’m very appreciative, and I think that’s why I’ve been able to practice so well, just because of the guys. I felt comfortable, and in order to have a great team, it starts with the guys first. I can see why these guys come out here and perform the way that they do; they’re great people.”