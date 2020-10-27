Ravens signing WR Dez Bryant to practice squad, per multiple reports

The Ravens are signing wide receiver Dez Bryant to the practice squad after a second workout, according to multiple reports.
Bryant on Tuesday alluded to the impending move, writing on Twitter, “Put a shield over what you love and never give up... #flocknation #charmcity.”
The Ravens in August hosted Bryant for a workout but the former Dallas Cowboys star struggled with his conditioning, according to a source. The team held another workout with Bryant last week.
Bryant, the No. 24 overall pick from the 2010 NFL draft, has amassed over 7,000 career receiving yards and 73 receiving touchdowns but hasn’t played in a regular-season game since the end of the 2017 season.
With Bryant, 31, on the practice squad, the Ravens could slowly get him acclimated to the offensive system and then elevate him to the active roster, or sign him outright to the 53-man roster, in hopes of boosting a passing offense that ranks second-to-last in passing yards per game.
“That’s kind of like an O.G.-type [original gangster] guy,” tight end Mark Andrews said Monday. “He’s been around the league for a long, long time. ... I’m excited to meet him. I’m excited to obviously get around him, hopefully, and just learn. Obviously, [you want to] just learn everything you can from a guy like that just because they’ve done it and they’ve been there. So it’s super exciting for me.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this article.