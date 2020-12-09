Ravens WR Dez Bryant says he tested positive for COVID-19, ruled out just before kickoff vs. Cowboys

The Ravens ruled out wide receiver Dez Bryant for Tuesday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys about 30 minutes before kickoff because of an illness, minutes after Bryant wrote on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19.
Fox Sports, which is broadcasting the game, reported that Bryant had an inconclusive test returned from earlier in the day. Doctors pulled him from the field to retest him at the stadium and the test returned positive. Bryant was sent home, according to the report, and the Ravens ruled him out for the game with an illness.
The NFL Network reported that all other Ravens players tested negative for COVID-19 and no high-risk close contacts were identified.
Bryant, wearing a neck gaiter pulled up above his nose, was on the field at M&T Bank Stadium catching passes hours before his highly anticipated reunion with Dallas, where he spent the first eight seasons of his career and became the franchise’s all-time leader in touchdown catches. He was not with the team during pregame warmups.
“The crazy thing is i have the same damn routine.... this [expletive] do not make sense to me,” he tweeted.
Bryant also indicated that he wouldn’t return to the team, which signed him as a free agent last month. He joined the 53-man roster last week.
“Yea I’m going to go ahead and call it a quit for the rest of the season... I can’t deal with this,” he tweeted.
The Ravens have not placed a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list since rookie safety Geno Stone last Tuesday, which ended a 10-day streak incited by a coronavirus outbreak in the organization that affected players, coaches, staff and their family.
Ravens president Dick Cass said in a statement Saturday that a “highly contagious” strain of COVID-19 and noncompliance with NFL protocols led to the oubtreak.
