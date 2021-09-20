Ravens safety DeShon Elliott leaves game vs. Chiefs with concussion; DT Brandon Williams suffers neck strain

The banged-up Ravens lost two more starters in Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Ravens safety DeShon Elliott was ruled out after suffering a concussion in the second quarter, while defensive tackle Brandon Williams was listed as questionable to return with a neck strain in the third quarter.
As Elliott attempted to make a tackle on Chiefs tight end Blake Bell after a pass from Patrick Mahomes, he appeared to hit his head on the ground. Elliott appeared woozy as he walked off the field under his own power.
Elliott, a fourth-year player out of Texas, was evaluated inside the medical tent on the sideline before being taken into the locker room with under two minutes to go before halftime.
Brandon Stephens, a rookie third-round pick out SMU, replaced Elliott to begin the third quarter. Mahomes connected with wide receiver Byron Pringle for a 40-yard touchdown on the Chiefs’ opening possession of the second half to take a 28-17 lead.
The Ravens have suffered a slew of injuries at defensive back. Marcus Peters is out for the season with a torn ACL, Jimmy Smith has missed the first two games of the season because of an ankle injury and Chris Westry was placed on the injured reserve list on Friday with a knee injury.
Williams’ injury further depletes a defensive line that is missing starter Derek Wolfe, who missed the season-opening overtime loss against the Las Vegas Raiders with a back/hip injury stemming from a training camp incident against the Carolina Panthers. Justin Ellis replaced Williams in the lineup Sunday.
