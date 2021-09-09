‘Lingering’ injury has sidelined Ravens DE Derek Wolfe at practice

Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe remains out at practice with what coach John Harbaugh said Thursday was a “lingering-type” injury.
Wolfe suffered an apparent back injury in the team’s joint practices against the Carolina Panthers in mid-August but returned to practice later in training camp. He’s now been sidelined for two-plus weeks, threatening his availability for Monday’s season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.
“Had something that’s been bothering him,” Harbaugh said Thursday. “Hopefully, he’ll be back soon.”
The Ravens have impressive depth along the defensive line, with Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington both primed for strong second seasons. The Raiders, meanwhile, are rebuilding their interior offensive line. They traded away All-Pro center Rodney Hudson in the offseason and were missing starting left guard Richie Incognito at practice Thursday.
Ravens tight end Nick Boyle missed his second straight practice Thursday, dimming the chances that he’ll play in the team’s opener. But cornerback Jimmy Smith continues to work his way back from an early-August ankle injury, practicing again Thursday.
“We’ll see,” Harbaugh said of Smith’s chances for playing Monday. “He started out there yesterday. We’ll see how he looks today and tomorrow as the practices ramp up a little bit in intensity.”