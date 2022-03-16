Ravens veteran DL Derek Wolfe says he’s considering retirement

“She’s got a little plastic bow and arrow that, when I’m out there shooting, she wants to come out and shoot, you know?” Wolfe said. “She wants to do everything Dad’s doing. So I already know that she’s going to want to be involved in this, and it’s something she’s going to want to do. And, you know, we’ll see. Killing’s not for everybody, you know, but I love to be in the woods. I love to be in the wild. I want to bring my family into that as well.”