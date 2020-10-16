Ravens DE Derek Wolfe, DB/LB Anthony Levine Sr. missing from practice again

Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe and defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. were not seen at the portion of Friday’s practice open to the media, casting further doubt on their availability for Sunday’s road game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Wolfe was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice but not did practice Thursday with what the team listed as a neck injury and concussion. Levine has not practiced this week with an abdomen injury that he has played through for the last few weeks. Levine has played in 117 consecutive games for the Ravens, dating back to 2013.
Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and nose tackle Brandon Williams also were not seen at practice. McPhee often receives a vet day on Friday.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh will speak to reporters Friday afternoon and a final injury report will be released later.
Baltimore Sun reporter Jonas Shaffer contributed to this report.
This story will be updated.