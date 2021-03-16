Ravens to re-sign defensive end Derek Wolfe to three-year deal, per reports

The Ravens have agreed to a deal to re-sign defensive end Derek Wolfe, according to multiple reports.
According to The Athletic, the deal is three years and worth $12 million. The NFL Network reported that Wolfe will receive $6.5 million this year.
Wolfe, 31, joined the Ravens last offseason after spending the first eight years of his career with the Denver Broncos. In 14 games last season, including eight starts, he recorded 51 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack and six quarterback pressures.
Those numbers dipped after he recorded seven sacks and 18 pressures in 2019, but the veteran defensive end posted the highest pass-rushing grade for a Ravens lineman, according to Pro Football Focus.
Wolfe’s re-signing comes as the Ravens begin overhauling their defensive front. Outside linebacker Matthew Judon (New England Patriots) and defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue (Las Vegas Raiders) and Jihad Ward (Jacksonville Jaguars) are set to depart in free agency, while the Ravens have brought back veteran edge rusher Pernell McPhee on a one-year deal and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser on a four-year pact.
