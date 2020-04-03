Derek Wolfe waited a long time to sign with the Ravens. He thinks they could make history right away.

“It was a no-brainer for me,” Wolfe said. “It was just like, ‘You know what, man? I think we can have the best defensive line in the league, for sure. We could break records. We could break the rushing record for [fewest] yards per rush, stuff like that.’ Those are the kind of goals that I like to set. Sometimes you don’t reach them, but you can get close. And that helps you win. So I think that we’re going to be able to shut that run game down, and then when it comes to our offense keeping us up by 10, 20 points a game, it’s going to get ugly for these quarterbacks.”