Ravens set to sign defensive end Derek Wolfe to one-year deal, quickly finding replacement for Michael Brockers

Injuries have been a nagging problem through Wolfe’s career. While he’s played in at least 11 games every season since the Broncos took him No. 36 overall out of Cincinnati in the 2012 draft, he’s played in all 16 games just three times. (In 2015, he missed four games for a violation of the NFL’s drug policy.) In 2017, he suffered a season-ending neck injury, and he hurt his elbow in Week 13 last year.