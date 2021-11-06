Ravens look to move past their defensive woes against talented Vikings offense

“I think it helped us, [Wednesday], practicing in pads, and just the emphasis on angles and feet and eyes,” Martindale said. “Some of our missed tackles are coming where we’re just trying to blow somebody up, where it’s OK to just get them down — that’s the biggest thing. So, we’re going to continue to work on that and attack that every day. And if we get this defense tackling, watch out, because then you’ve got everything working, everything clicking.”