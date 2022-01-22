Five potential candidates to replace Don ‘Wink’ Martindale as Ravens defensive coordinator

Cullen, 54, served as defensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021 after spending the previous five seasons as defensive line coach for the Ravens. His status in Jacksonville is up in the air after the Jaguars fired coach Urban Meyer in December of his first season. The Jaguars ranked 20th in total defense and 28th in scoring defense under Cullen’s guidance, but they sprinkled in a few excellent performances, holding the Buffalo Bills to six points in a Week 9 upset and the Indianapolis Colts to 11 points in a season-closing victory. Despite a tough season in Jacksonville, leading defensive players said they hoped their plain-spoken coordinator would stick around. “I support him 100%,” linebacker Myles Jack told Jacksonville.com. “Our defense has made strides.” Cullen also earned the respect of his players in Baltimore. He had served as defensive line coach for four other NFL teams before he joined the Ravens in 2016, and his experience nurturing interior linemen could be appealing for a team that needs to rebuild its front.