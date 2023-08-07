New Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson aiming to maintain ‘standard that’s set here’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson works with secondary players during training camp Monday. Wilson is in his first year with the Ravens after helping the Philadelphia Eagles to the NFC championship last season. (Kevin Richardson )

Coming off a trip to the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dennard Wilson did not expect to work in a new NFL city in 2023.

As he plays the hand dealt to him, however, the Ravens’ new defensive backs coach has struck up a quick rapport with players who hope playoff success will follow him down I-95.

“We decided, ‘Let’s all step up.’” Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. “I think coach Dennard was the perfect piece to that pie to make it full. [I’m] really excited to get coached up underneath him, and hopefully we’ll be the best secondary in the league.”

The team’s secondary has stars in Humphrey and safeties Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton, along with questions to answer at cornerback. Free-agent addition Rock Ya-Sin is the favorite to fill Marcus Peters’ shoes and several players are competing to be the primary nickel back.

Wilson was a candidate to become the Eagles’ defensive coordinator after Jonathan Gannon left Philadelphia to become coach of the Arizona Cardinals. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni instead gave the job to Sean Desai, and Wilson parted ways with the reigning NFC champions shortly after.

The Upper Marlboro native, who worked as a graduate assistant at Maryland in 2007 and 2008, said Ravens coach John Harbaugh quickly called with a job offer.

“When I didn’t get the job, things kind of transpired [in Philadelphia]; I won’t talk about all that,” Wilson said. “But when it all transpired, coach Harbaugh gave me a call, and I jumped at it. To be a DB coach for the Baltimore Ravens organization, you can’t beat that. There’s a standard that’s set here.”

The Eagles led the league in pass defense with Wilson coaching their defensive backs last year, so he was seen as a plum addition to a staff that already had a veteran secondary coach in Chris Hewitt.

“Things that I like to do and things that Chris likes to do, we kind of blended it,” he said. “For me, it’s not about an ego. I’m not going to be selfish. Chris wasn’t selfish. We attack the day every day to try to get these guys better.”

Wilson said the goals are simple: fewer big plays, tighter defense in the fourth quarter and more turnovers for a defense that ranked ninth in takeaways last season.

Ravens defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson works with cornerback Damarion Williams during training camp Monday. (Kevin Richardson )

Speaking with Baltimore reporters for the first time Monday, he shared his assessments of the team’s established stars and the younger defensive backs vying for snaps.

Humphrey has impressed him by refusing to rest on his laurels as the most lauded and highest paid player in the secondary.

“Marlon isn’t comfortable where he’s at,” Wilson said. “Players, when they get comfortable, kind of fall to the wayside. Since I’ve been here, Marlon has been a sponge. He asks a lot of questions. He’ll refer back to players I coached in the past, ‘How do they do this?’ He’s trying to incorporate everything into his game. Marlon wants to be the best in the business.”

He praised the versatility of Hamilton and Brandon Stephens, saying, “it’s great, because in this game, the more you can do the better.”

“It’s a blessing being able to coach a guy like Kyle Hamilton,” Wilson added. “He has endless potential.”

Of second-year cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, who’s taking first-team reps as Ya-Sin deals with a short-term injury, he said: “Jalyn has all the tools. He has good footwork. He has top-end speed. The biggest thing with him is just consistency. Any great or good player in the National Football League, they’re consistent on a daily basis. So some of the days that he comes out, we need to ramp it up a little bit more. But he’s gaining confidence on every play. You notice he’s always in position. Now, it’s about finishing when the ball’s in the air.”

When it comes to third-year safety Ar’Darius Washington, who’s taking first-team reps in the slot, Wilson sees a player who transcends his 5-foot-8 frame.

“He has outstanding speed. He’s a good athlete. He’s quick,” Wilson said. “The thing about him is that he’s a smaller man, but he’s still physical. So he gives you a lot of versatility lining up against the smaller slot receivers.”

Harbaugh puts his young players through more reps than the Eagles did and Wilson said he’s seeing the benefits of that approach. “You develop those players faster,” he noted. “The vets, they might have their certain number of plays, and then we’re able to get them out and let these young guys come in. So the way this schedule is, you’re building your front-line guys, but you’re building your back line too.”

For their part, the team’s young defensive backs say they’re soaking in Wilson’s fresh perspectives.

“He’s been awesome,” Stephens said. “He’s really a student of the game, and I think the whole defensive back room, we all appreciate it, as well coach Chris [Hewitt]. They’re always on the same page.”