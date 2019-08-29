Ravens seek to continue NFL’s ‘model’ defensive legacy despite changing faces

“We changed the way we’re built,” head coach John Harbaugh said. “I think the fans saw that on the field in the style of play, and we want to build on that. We have a lot of principles built into our defense that are very new to defenses. We want to keep growing that and continue on-track. We’re not too concerned about the naysayers or the critics that say we can’t do it. As a matter of fact, we welcome that.”