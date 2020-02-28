As Ravens look for defensive stars at NFL combine, versatility is almost a prerequisite

“He loves players who can do different things, who you can use to disguise the defense, who can be used in different situations in lieu of injuries and things like that, [whom] you can play in different spots,” DeCosta said. “When we evaluate players, we’re always trying to find out how much they can do. Can they play inside the box? Can they play on the edge? Can they drop? Can they rush the passer? Are they smart players? Can they play multiple positions? Can corners play safety? Can safeties play corner?