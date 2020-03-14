Ravens re-sign wide receiver, return specialist De’Anthony Thomas to one-year deal

The Ravens have re-signed wide receiver and return specialist De’Anthony Thomas to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday.
Thomas, 27, was set to become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday. The former Oregon speedster joined the Ravens in November amid punt return struggles by Cyrus Jones (Gilman), who was later released.
In eight games, Thomas averaged 7.2 yards per punt return and 16.6 yards per kickoff return, among the league’s lower rates. On offense, he had one catch for 6 yards and one carry for 1 yard.. In six games with the Kansas City Chiefs, who released Thomas last season after five-plus years of service, he averaged 5.7 yards per punt return and 18.9 yards per kickoff return.
The Ravens are expected to add competition at both return spots this offseason. According to Football Outsiders, the team ranked No. 21 in the NFL last season in kick return efficiency and No. 14 in punt return efficiency.