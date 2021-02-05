CB Davontae Harris re-signs with Ravens two weeks after release

Cornerback Davontae Harris is re-signing with the Ravens, he announced Thursday on social media, returning to Baltimore two weeks after the team waived him.
“I’m back!” he wrote in an Instagram post that shows him in a Ravens uniform. Earlier, he’d tweeted: “Signed and sealed.”
Harris, 26, appeared in four games (one start) after the Ravens claimed him off waivers in mid-November. He was placed on injured reserve after a Week 15 game in which he hurt his thigh and was not activated for either playoff game. On Jan. 18, the Ravens waived him along with quarterback Robert Griffin III, wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas and defensive back Tramon Williams.
Afterward, Harris wrote on Twitter that the roster move was related to NFL rules. “Don’t be surprised to see me again,” he tweeted.
A fifth-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018, Harris has played 30 games over his NFL career, starting eight. With his special teams ability, he’s expected compete for a roster spot in a deep Ravens cornerback room.