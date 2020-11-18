Hurt by injuries, Ravens claim ex-Broncos CB Davontae Harris off waivers

With injuries in their secondary mounting, the Ravens claimed former Denver Broncos cornerback Davontae Harris off waivers Wednesday.
Denver released Harris, 25, on Monday, after he appeared in just seven special teams snaps in the Broncos’ 37-12 loss Sunday to the Las Vegas Raiders. A 2018 fifth-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals out of Illinois State, Harris started six games for Denver last season and one this year. But all of his 54 defensive snaps this season came in the one start; he appeared in six other games as a special teams contributor.
The Ravens have been hit hard at cornerback recently. Jimmy Smith is dealing with an ankle injury, and Terrell Bonds was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Last week, the team signed former Green Bay Packer Tramon Williams after placing Khalil Dorsey on IR. Depth out wide could be pivotal Sunday, when the Ravens host an explosive and well-balanced Tennessee Titans offense.
Anthony Averett (shoulder) could return to action in the coming weeks, but starting slot cornerback Tavon Young and reserve Iman Marshall are on season-ending IR with knee injuries.