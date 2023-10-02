Ravens OLB David Ojabo could miss remainder of season; other injuries not expected to be ‘long term’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker (9) reacts after kicking an extra-point during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) (Kirk Irwin/AP)

Another week, another slate of injuries.

That’s life in the NFL, but especially for the Ravens, who, going into their game against the Browns, had the dubious distinction of leading the NFL in wins above replacement lost because of injury, according to Pro Football Focus. They left Cleveland with a blowout 28-3 win, but they also departed with three more players suffering injuries.

Veteran safety Daryl Worley played just nine snaps before suffering a shoulder injury in the first quarter that knocked him out of the game. Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, a fourth-round draft pick last year who has seen sparse action on defense, suffered a hamstring injury and didn’t return for the second half. Right tackle Morgan Moses left late in the first half with a shoulder injury and did not return. He was replaced by Daniel Faalele.

On Monday, coach John Harbaugh said MRIs of the injuries were still being evaluated but indicated none would be season-ending.

“There’s really nothing right now that’s going to be a long, long-term type thing coming out of the game,” he said.

The same can’t be said for David Ojabo. Harbaugh said Monday that the knee and ankle injuries the second-year outside linebacker suffered in a Week 3 loss against the Indianapolis Colts could be season-ending.

“There’s some decisions that have to be made, that he has to make, in terms of how he wants to approach it,” Harbaugh said.

The Ravens placed Ojabo on injured reserve on Saturday, meaning he’ll miss at least four games. It’s also the second straight year that the 2022 second-round draft pick will miss significant time after a torn Achilles tendon that he suffered during his pro day at Michigan cost him nearly all of last season.

On a positive note for the Ravens, Harbaugh said that outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and running back Keaton Mitchell have a chance to come off the non-football injury list and injured reserve, respectively. Both are eligible to return this week, and once they do the Ravens have 21 days to decide whether or not to activate each or revert them to injured reserve and end their season.

Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo, pictured against the Colts on Sept. 24 in Baltimore, could miss the remainder of the season. (Terrance Williams/AP)

Bowser has been slow to return from a knee injury and did not participate in the Ravens’ offseason program or training camp. Mitchell suffered a shoulder injury in the Ravens’ preseason loss to the Washington Commanders.

“We’ll see,” Harbaugh said. “They’re in the realm.”

So, too, is Marlon Humphrey. The Ravens’ top cornerback has been out since undergoing foot surgery in mid-August but was not placed on injured reserve, an indication that it was believed he would be back within the first four games of the season.

He has yet to practice, however, and Harbaugh was noncommittal about his status for Sunday’s game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

“He’s within the range,” Harbaugh said. “I’m hopeful he’ll be back this week. I was hopeful he’d be back last week. And if it’s not this week, it’ll probably be next week.”

Even when he does return, though, it’s likely Brandon Stephens will remain at cornerback. The third-year defensive back who has also played safety has filled in nicely there in a secondary that has been depleted by injuries.

“He’s got flexibility,” Harbaugh said. “But he’s doing such a great job, yeah we’ll keep him there.”