Ravens hire David Culley as wide receivers coach and passing coordinator

The Ravens have hired David Culley as wide receivers coach and passing coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.

Culley, 63, who also was named assistant head coach, spent the past two seasons as the Buffalo Bills’ quarterbacks coach.

“We are very pleased to add David Culley to our staff,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who previously served with Culley for a decade on Andy Reid’s Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff, said in a release. “He is highly respected throughout the league as a teacher, game-planner and motivator.

"As [offensive coordinator] Greg [Roman] and I moved forward with a review and preview of our offense, we both wanted to add the very best coach in this area possible. With David joining us, we have done that. His overall NFL and coaching experience and abilities will help us immensely.”

Culley replaces Bobby Engram, who now coaches Ravens tight ends. Roman coached the team’s tight ends before his promotion to offensive coordinator this month. The team still has yet to hire a new running backs coach; Thomas Hammock left Jan. 18 to become the head coach at Northern Illinois, his alma mater.

Before his move to Buffalo, Culley had coached wide receivers for over two decades, with stops at Texas A&M, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

This story will be updated.

