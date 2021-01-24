Ravens hire D’Anton Lynn as defensive backs coach

After joining the Jets’ scouting department in 2013 and coaching staff as an intern in 2014, Lynn worked as a defensive assistant for the Buffalo Bills from 2015 to 2016. He joined his father on the Chargers’ staff in 2017 before moving on to Houston in 2018, where he served as an assistant secondary coach. He was promoted to secondary coach in 2020, when the Texans ranked No. 29 in pass defense efficiency, according to Football Outsiders.