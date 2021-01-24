Ravens hire D’Anton Lynn as defensive backs coach

The Ravens have hired D’Anton Lynn as their defensive backs coach, the team announced Sunday.
Lynn, the son of former Los Angeles Chargers coach and current Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, will replace Jesse Minter, who’s set to be named the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt. Lynn, previously the Houston Texans’ secondary coach, will work with pass defense coordinator Chris Hewitt.
Lynn is the latest addition to a rebuilt defensive staff. On Friday, the Ravens announced the hiring of inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, who’s also the team’s run game coordinator. They will take over for Mike Macdonald, Michigan’s new defensive coordinator, and Joe Cullen, who’s set to be named the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defensive coordinator, respectively.
D’Anton Lynn, a former Penn State standout, signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2012 but never played in an NFL game. He later joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.
After joining the Jets’ scouting department in 2013 and coaching staff as an intern in 2014, Lynn worked as a defensive assistant for the Buffalo Bills from 2015 to 2016. He joined his father on the Chargers’ staff in 2017 before moving on to Houston in 2018, where he served as an assistant secondary coach. He was promoted to secondary coach in 2020, when the Texans ranked No. 29 in pass defense efficiency, according to Football Outsiders.
The Ravens will face the Lions in Detroit in 2021, meaning Lynn and his father will face off as opposing coaches.