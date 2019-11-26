In earning their seventh straight victory, the Ravens danced all over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football — literally.
Time and time again in their 45-6 primetime drubbing, the Ravens showed off their dance moves. Could some of them go down in history alongside Ray Lewis’ The Squirrel? From Lamar Jackson’s pregame moves to Marcus Peters’ celebratory return to L.A., here are some of the dances the Ravens put on display:
The ‘Yes, I am the MVP’ head bob
Jackson has yet to declare himself the NFL’s MVP, but his highlight plays — and teammate Mark Ingram II — have been doing the talking for him. The simple head bob, coming to the beat of DaBaby’s “Intro,” came before Jackson went out and put up 264 total yards with five passing touchdowns, but the nodding precipitated more affirmation of where he stands in the MVP race.
Put this one on repeat
The Ravens’ dance party started early, with Marquise “Hollywood” Brown busting some moves after the first of his two touchdown catches. After showing off some fancy footwork with Gus Edwards, he skipped with some arm movement that continued down the sideline — and throughout the night.
Ingram broke out the same moves on the Ravens’ lone rushing score of the matchup, then Jackson joined him after they combined for a touchdown in the second half.
‘Paper covers rock, but you can’t cover me’
Brown’s nickname actually originates from his hometown in Florida, but he looked right at home in Los Angeles. On his second touchdown catch, Brown brought more moves to the table, then faced off with former University of Oklahoma teammate Mark Andrews in a game of rock, paper, scissors.
‘Peters’ Payback Pirouette’
The Ravens acquired Peters in a trade with the Rams last month, and in his first matchup with his old team, the cornerback recorded his third interception in five games with Baltimore, picking off Jared Goff in the fourth quarter. What better way to celebrate beating your old team by nearly 40 points than with some sideline spinning, featured amid more dancing from Jackson and Ingram?
‘Pouring it on’
It’s not so much of a dance move as a celebration, but we’ll allow it. After Jimmy Smith’s touchdown sealed the final score, the Ravens’ defense scurried to the corner of the end zone for a team picture. But linebacker Matthew Judon missed out because he instead grabbed a fan’s beer. After knocking it over, he struggled to get the can through his facemask, then hurried back toward his teammates. The Ravens earned the right to pour one out after improving to 9-2.