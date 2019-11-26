It’s not so much of a dance move as a celebration, but we’ll allow it. After Jimmy Smith’s touchdown sealed the final score, the Ravens’ defense scurried to the corner of the end zone for a team picture. But linebacker Matthew Judon missed out because he instead grabbed a fan’s beer. After knocking it over, he struggled to get the can through his facemask, then hurried back toward his teammates. The Ravens earned the right to pour one out after improving to 9-2.