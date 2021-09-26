Ravens rookie OLB Daelin Hayes leaves NFL debut vs. Lions with ankle injury

Ravens rookie outside linebacker Daelin Hayes was carted off the field during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions after suffering an ankle injury.
Hayes, a fifth-round draft pick who made his NFL debut Sunday, is doubtful to return.
With 12:59 to go in the second quarter, Hayes made a diving attempt to tackle quarterback Jared Goff before landing on the ground. As Detroit was being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, Hayes remained on the ground, holding his ankle.
Moments later, Hayes got up, but was helped off the field by trainers before being carted into the locker room.
The Ravens entered Sunday’s game thin at outside linebacker and defensive line. Outside linebackers Jaylon Ferguson and Justin Houston and defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. Ferguson reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. Defensive end Derek Wolfe has missed the first three games with a lingering back/hip injury suffered during training camp.
The Ravens are down to rookie Odafe Oweh, Tyus Bowser and Pernell McPhee at outside linebacker.
Hayes, who was making his NFL debut in his hometown of Detroit, missed the first two games because of a knee injury.
