Ravens notes: Cyrus Jones misses first day of minicamp with health problem

Ravens defensive back-returner Cyrus Jones (Gilman) has a health problem and has not been cleared to practice, coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday.

Jones, who missed the first day of mandatory minicamp, was not present for any of the three organized team activities open to media over the past month. Harbaugh declined to comment further on Jones’ health.

“It’s not for me to describe it exactly,” Harbaugh said. “He had kind of an episode a few months ago … but he’s not cleared to practice at this time because of that.”

The Ravens expect Jones to be back for training camp in late July, but he has further tests to pass before he can play, Harbaugh said.

Jones, a New England Patriots second-round draft pick in 2016, joined the Ravens after being released in October. He became a key special teams contributor as a punt returner. His 14.4-yard return average ranked second in the NFL, and he had a 70-yard return for a touchdown in the Ravens’ 34-17 win over the Oakland Raiders in November.

Extra points

» Outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who was not present for the three open OTAs, performed well at the first day of minicamp.

“He looked like he was in shape,” Harbaugh said. “He played fast, worked hard and knew what he was doing.”

Judon, the team’s top returning sack artist, is a free agent after this season.

» Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (foot) and offensive linemen Alex Lewis (shoulder) and Patrick Mekari were also absent from practice Tuesday. Brown and Lewis also sat out OTAs.

» Quarterback Lamar Jackson looked good early on during seven-on-seven drills, but he struggled later when the team moved to 11-on-11.

» Tight end Mark Andrews was perhaps the offense’s top performer throughout practice. After struggling at times last offseason, Andrews looked active and athletic in passing situations.

» During a fumble drill, offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris threw himself on tackle Ronnie Stanley to try to wrestle the ball away and test his ball security.

“We were having a little fun over there,” D’Alessandris said. “He did a good job of securing the ball. He covered it up in the fetal position.”