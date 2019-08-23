Baltimore native Cyrus Jones finally feels his feet under him in second season with Ravens

“Tavon is a great player. I hate seeing what’s going on with him right now, and I’m praying for him, as all of us are,” Jones said. “But, it’s up to the next man to step up, whoever that is. I’m just going to keep going, trying to come out here, practice hard, get better, listen to my coaches, and if I have to go in there and do the job of taking Tavon’s spot, then so be it.”