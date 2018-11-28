Ravens' Cyrus Jones (Gilman) named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Ravens’ Cyrus Jones was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday after scoring his first career return touchdown Sunday.
The former Gilman star and midseason signing took a second-quarter punt back 70 yards against the Oakland Raiders, giving the Ravens a lead they would not relinquish in their second straight victory.
“Since I got here, and to do it in Baltimore, that’s a lifelong dream, in front of my hometown,” he said after the win. “I mean, it’s an unbelievable feeling. I’ve been through a lot. I can’t really put it into words. I’m going to sit back and relish on it for this night and get back to work on the next week.”
It’s the second such honor for the Ravens this season. Kicker Justin Tucker was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after Week 3.