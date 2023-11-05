Ravens crush Seahawks, 37-3, strengthen claim as NFL’s best behind dominant defense, potent rushing attack

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Justin Madubuike knocks down a pass in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks, on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron)

Another highly anticipated matchup, another week of the Ravens blowing out said opponent, led by a defense that is already the best in the NFL by any number of metrics and seemingly getting better by the week.

Two weeks ago, it was the high-flying Detroit Lions who came into M&T Bank Stadium and were completely shut down, run off the field on the first four drives of the game. Sunday, it was the Seattle Seahawks’ turn.

It just took a little longer, but not by much.

The Ravens (7-2) held Seattle to just 3 points and 89 yards in the first half — 50 of which came on one catch by receiver DK Metcalf — and quarterback Geno Smith to 6 of 14 passing for 93 yards. Baltimore led by two touchdowns after the first 30 minutes and poured it on from there, rolling to a 37-3 victory over the Seahawks (5-3).

The Ravens ran for 298 yards — the fourth most in franchise history — and outgained Seattle 515 yards to 152. They had 30 first downs and rode undrafted rookie Keaton Mitchell, who had 138 rushing yards on nine carries and his first career touchdown, and Gus Edwards, who scored a pair of rushing touchdowns a week after having three. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was efficient, going 21-for-26 with 187 yards, and watched from the sideline as backup Tyler Huntley connected with Odell Beckham Jr. for his first touchdown since Super Bowl LVI in the fourth quarter.

Baltimore’s defense, which came into the game leading the NFL in sacks and points allowed, harassed Smith all day on an otherwise sun-splashed afternoon, sacking him four times and intercepting him once while also holding the Seahawks to one third-down conversion in 12 tries. It also marked the 30th straight game that the Ravens recorded at least one sack, a franchise record, as Kyle Van Noy finished with two sacks and Justin Madubuike and Odafe Oweh with one apiece.

The Seahawks had little answer for the Ravens’ offense once it got going.

Seattle came into the game having surrendered the eighth-fewest rushing yards per game (96.9). They left getting gashed with Mitchell leading the way and breaking free for a 40-yard third-quarter sprint to the end zone. Edwards, meanwhile, had 52 yards on just five carries.

With six touchdowns in his past three games, Edwards tied for the most touchdowns in a three-game span in Ravens history. The others to do so were Marcus Robinson (2003) and Willis McGahee (2009).

Jackson, who was pulled early in the fourth quarter with the Ravens leading 30-3, also had 60 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Still, it took a quarter for the Ravens to find their footing on offense. After not scoring in the first quarter for the first time all season, the Ravens marched 81 yards on 12 plays with 47 of those yards coming on the ground before Edwards plunged in up the middle from 4 yards out.

Edwards then added another touchdown from 3 yards out to cap a 10-play, 84-yard drive that chewed up nearly six minutes, and Baltimore followed with a field goal after Van Noy’s strip-sack of Smith with 38 seconds left in the first half. That set up a 37-yard field goal by Justin Tucker.

Tucker then added two more field goals before Mitchell broke the game open on the Ravens’ first rushing touchdown of more than 20 yards in nearly a calendar year.

With Jackson out of the game after that, Huntley connected with Beckham for a 6-yard touchdown pass, much to the delight of the starting quarterback who had talked for weeks about getting the former All-Pro wideout back to his scoring ways.

This story will be updated.